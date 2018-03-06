100 Years Young!

On Monday evening following the Newport City council meeting the community celebrated the city's 100th anniversary. On March 5, 1918 the former Duncansboro became Newport City governed by a mayor and board of aldermen. City Clerk and Treasurer Jim Johnson provided an overview of the city's history and NVDA's Karen Geraghty used a power point presentation to offer encouraging news about the city's future. Read more and see pictures in the Newport Daily Express.