12th Annual History Day
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, March 19, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The 12th annual History Day engaged 219 students from seven area schools with 119 projects entered in the competition. Themes included Vermont history, the civil war, women who have made a difference, and freedom. Winners can compete at the state level, and eventually the national competition. First place finishers received $50 cash and enhanced their learning about new subjects. Student articles included a bibliography verify their source of facts. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
