The 13th Annual Wright's Northeast Kingdom Ice Fishing Derby drew in excess of 800 participants including 450 who enjoyed the fish fry on Sunday afternoon. Over $50,000 in prizes were given away with proceeds going to the Mary 'Halo' Wright Foundation. The Foundation raises money for families afflicted with cancer, and need financial support to buy gas, food or pay for medications. Ron Wright estimates in excess of $100,000 has been raised since the inception of the ice fishing derby. Vermont Travel and Tourism rates the annual derby one of Vermont's top ten winter activities state wide. Read more in the Newport Daily Express and see more photos in the Express this week.