36 Louis Garneau Workers Expected To Be Laid Off

Some employees at Louis Garneau in Derby are reportedly going to be out of a job, but company officials are tight lipped about details.

“There will be no release or information of any kind,” said a company representative in Quebec City who asked not to be identified. “That is the official response. That’s the only thing I can tell you. I can’t confirm or deny anything.”

However the Department of Labor in Newport City confirmed Thursday afternoon that a Louis Garneau representative notified them Wednesday that 36 people are affected in the pending layoffs. (Read story in the Express)