9th Annual Dandelion Run Honors Terri Weed
By:
Ed Barber
Saturday, May 20, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The 9th annual Dandelion Run was held under sunny skies on Saturday. Created in honor of Terri Weed who was murdered 36 years ago, Phil White had dedicated the event to Weed. Funds raised are donated to the Umbrella organization in support of victims of violence. Participants have the option of a half marathon, 10k race or lesser distances down to a mile walk. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
