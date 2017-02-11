After School Programs Offers Enrichment Experiences
By:
ED BARBER
Saturday, February 11, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Across the North Country Supervisory Union over 950 elementary and junior high school students participate in after school programs. Schools district wide are used as the host site, but students can participate in activities through Siskin-Coutts, Northwood Stewardship Center, Farm To School, Reigning Hope and other organizations. The after school programs are held four to five days a week and many communities include summer programs. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
