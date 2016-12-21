Agency Of Education Denies A Dozen School Waivers

A number of schools in the North Country Supervisory Union district will have to add licensed librarians and school nurses to their budgets for fiscal year 2018. Six elementary schools will no longer receive waivers and must hire a part time or full time librarian. Failure to do so will result in a five percent property tax penalty assessed against the town's taxpayers. Agency of Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe informed Superintendent John Castle in a letter received recently. Castle broke the news on Tuesday after sending copies of the letter to the affected school board members. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.