Albany School Board Contemplates Cuts To Music And Library Programs
By:
ED BARBER
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Albany Elementary School board held a special budget meeting to discuss $160,000 in proposed cuts for the next fiscal year. Declining enrollment increases the per pupil spending despite modest cost increases and a higher common level of appraisal. The higher appraisal (109%) rate will lower the school tax rate from $1.44 to $1.33, creating confusion to the taxpayers. A large crowd filled the library as the board and school principal Todd Rivver discussed the merits of cutting music instruction and the librarian. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: