AMBER ALERT EXERCISE

On Thursday, October 26h between 1pm and 3pm, an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. This exercise will test various components of Vermont’s AMBER Alert system. The VT-Alert system will send out thousands of messages to subscribers, VTRANS message boards will be populated and VT Lottery will activate their system to message their signs and tickets. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized sending test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.



Please note during this exercise, phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account at https://users.vtalert.gov .

