Annual Report Dedicated To “The Mayor” Joe Queenin

The Village of Derby Line dedicated the 2016 annual report to longtime resident and unofficial mayor Joe Queenin who passed away on January 25, 2017. Queenin came to Derby Line at a young age, an orphan from Boston. Over his 93 years “the mayor” became a part of the fabric of the village and devoted many hours of service to his adopted community.

The village’s annual meeting was held April 4 at the Village Hall. (Read more Tuesday in the Express)