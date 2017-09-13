Authorities: Man shoots Mother Dead at DHMC, Denies Charge in Court
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who is accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital, sending dozens of police officers scrambling there and briefly forcing a lockdown, was arrested, authorities said. No one else was injured in the violence.
Travis Frink pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in court Wednesday and was held without bail. (Read more Thursday in the NDE)
Category: