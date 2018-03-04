Baitfish Rules Frustrate Anglers
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, March 4, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
For the first time in ten years the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking public input of baitfish regulations. Vermont doesn't allow locally trapped or fished bait to be sold in state, instead relying on Arkansas raised baitfish. The onerous and senseless rules drive up the cost of baitfish and don't resolve the department's concerns of keeping non-native species from infesting Vermont's lakes and rivers. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
