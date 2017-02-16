Barrett Offers Second Chance For Low Level Criminal Suspects
By:
ED BARBER
Thursday, February 16, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Criminals charged with low level offenses or misdemeanors related to an addiction could have an opportunity to expunge their offense and gain control over their lives. Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett recently announced a program to divert some offenders into a volunteer program to confront their addiction. Those chosen will meet frequently with a case manager who can supervise their participation in programs as well as help find housing, health insurance, transportation and support employment opportunities. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
