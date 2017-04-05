Barrup Farms Must Adjust Lighting To Not bother Neighbors

Barrup Farms will have to move the new lighting they just installed as it is bothersome to some neighbors.

The Derby Planning Commission on Monday granted Rodney Barrup’s truck garage a permit to change parking at his garage with the condition that he reposition exterior lighting or remove it all together so that it is not visible to neighbors. Some Derby residents in view on Barrup’s garage have complained about the brightness of the lights. Barrup, at previous meetings, has maintained he wasn’t aware he needed a permit, because he didn’t add any new lighting, but just changed the bulbs to LED at the recommendation of Efficiency Vermont.