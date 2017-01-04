Barton Village Still Litigating Pion Tax Case

A ruling in Superior Court last April is being challenged in part by the Village of Barton. Town residents Roger and Donna Pion filed suit in 2015 contending the village has charged property taxes on a property, most of which is outside the village boundaries. The action began in 2005 when the Pion's built a house on a lake front property on Route 5A. Subsequent to the construction the village trustees determined the entire parcel and that of five other land owners are located within the village boundaries.

The Pions filed suit seeking a ruling by the judge that only a sliver of property is in the village and subject to village taxes. They asked for a return of the illegally assessed taxes with interest. Following a trial the judge did rule in the Pion's favor.

Now under dispute is whether the judge's order includes the tax years of 2007 and 2008 which are not in the original filing. The village also claims a return of the state rebate would unjustly enrich the Pions and asked the rebate be excluded from the settlement.

