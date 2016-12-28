Barton Village Trustees Anticipate Electric Rate Increase
By:
ED BARBER
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
NEWPORT, VT
The Barton Village trustees are proposing level funded village, water and wastewater budgets for fiscal year 2017. Barton Electric Department supervisor Evan Riordan recommended a three percent increase in electric rates commencing October1, 2017. The increase is a result of a projected $114,000 revenue shortfall in the next fiscal year. The Public Service Board granted a 19.2 percent increase this past fiscal year but also rejected a second rate increase request of three percent. The trustees have not yet filed for an increase in the utility rates. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: