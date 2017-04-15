Betsy Bumps Elected To 41st Term As Derby Center's Village Clerk

Decades ago Elizabeth (Betsy) Bumps was asked by her father, a Village of Derby Center trustee to fill the positions of clerk, treasurer and tax collector. With the exception of a one year hiatus, Bumps has served the village 41 years. At this year's annual meeting Bumps faced competition for the first time in office. She received a lot of support and has been reelected to three year terms. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.