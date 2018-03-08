Big First Quarter Sends Redhawks Past Falcons and into the Division I Finals
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, March 8, 2018
BURLINGTON–The third seeded North Country Falcons made just their second appearance at the Patrick Gym on Wednesday night when took on the second seeded CVU Redhawks with the winner getting a chance to take on St. Johnsbury Academy for the Division I Championship.
The last time the Falcons were in a semifinal game was in 1996 against Essex, a game they lost 61-52.
Unfortunately for the Falcon faithful who braved the dicey weather conditions and made the trek west this year’s outcome would be the same, as CVU got out to a hot start in the first quarter and never looked back, winning the game 49-29 to advance to Sunday’s Championship Game.
