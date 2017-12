North Country senior cross country runner Aleksei Bingham wrapped up his final season late last month when he traveled to Van Cortland Park in the Bronx and competed in the Footlocker Northeast Regional Race.

In his last race as a member of the Falcon cross country team, he finished in 33rd place out of 180 runners with a time of 16:34.9.

For the full story, see the Express on 12-6-17.