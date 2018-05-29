Bingham Sets New School Record in the 3000M Race in Essex

ESSEX–The North Country track and field team sent several members of their squad to the Essex Invitational on Saturday.

Despite the less than ideal conditions, one member of the team gave a memorable performance for the ages.

Senior Aleksei Bingham was able to break the old school record for the 3000M race that was held by current All-American Sam Brunnette, who is currently competing for Plymouth State.

Sam’s old record was 8:56.61, which he set in 2014.

Aleksei was able to knock the .61 off of his time and finished the race in 8:56.00.

For more, see the Express on 5-30-18.