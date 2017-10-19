Blittersdorf To Remove Kidder Hill Wind Turbines
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, October 19, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
In a surprise move renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf has filed a letter to the Public Utility Commission to withdraw a Certificate of Public Good for two wind turbines located on Kidder Hill in Irasburg. The tower locations have been challenged by neighbors Robert and Nancy Garthwaite who filed notice in the spring of 2016 that Blittersdorf is in violation of the CPG. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
