Body Recovered on Lake Memphremagog

NEWPORT CITY – The Newport City Police as well as the Newport City Fire Department recovered the body of an 82-year-old Gorham, New Hampshire man from Lake Memphremagog Sunday. Police report that they found the body of John Barry near his ice shanty and pickup truck Sunday on top of the ice.

Sergeant Travis Bingham said they don't know what happened to Barry whose body was sent to the medical examiner's office, but do not suspect foul play.

Barry had been reported missing. Officer David Jacobs received a cellphone ping from a tower that placed Barry on the lake. He used binoculars and spotted Barry from the land. Family members had reported that Barry was ice fishing.