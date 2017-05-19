Body Recovered, Multiple Agencies Participated

At 4:30 pm Friday crews were able to retrieve the body from the cliff's edge near Mount Pisgah. The family of the lost person has been notified and operations will culminate Friday evening, police reported. The body will be transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination and identification. The investigation into this death continues to be handled by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

There were no reported injuries of the rescuers and the operation was carried out as planned. Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Vermont Army National Guard Aviation Unit, Vermont Army National Guard Mountain Warfare School, Grand Isle Sheriff Department, Orleans Ambulance, Vermont Department of Fish, Wildlife, and the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team were involved. Saturday May 20 the trails will be open to the public.

The identity of the victim remains unclear, but the family of Tyler Robinson, 23, of Orleans, who has been missing since last weekend is aware of the situation. The body was found during the search for Robinson.