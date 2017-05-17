Body Recovery On Mt. Pisgah Moved To Saturday

Police announced Wednesday that the body found off steep terrain near Mount Pisgah in Westmore will not be recovered until Saturday. Search and rescue officials surveyed the terrain where a deceased individual was discovered Monday. Recovery officials have determined the best course of action is to begin staging for the effort on Friday, and complete the recovery on Saturday utilizing technical rescue teams, according to police. Recovery officials are also consulting with the Vermont National Guard about any potential assistance they might provide. The difficulty of the terrain on Mt. Pisgah, weather and safety concerns require careful planning and that precise techniques be utilized in the recovery operation, police said.

The individual is located approximately 300 feet down a precipice, and 200 feet up from the bottom of the drop-off, resting on a rock shelf. (Read more in the Express Thursday)