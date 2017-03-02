Booth To Lead Newport Rec Dept, Reorganization Cuts Cappello’s Hours

The reorganization of Newport Parks and Recreation Department will promote Jessica Booth to Parks and Recreation Director. The announcement was made at Monday evening’s city council meeting. Current Director Andy Cappello will become Parks Supervisor and his hours will be reduced to 32 per week. The reduction in hours will allow Cappello to spend more time with his children; he has no intention of finding more work. “We’ve talked about restructuring for two years now,” Cappello said. “Now where I’m at in my life, this is the best for the department and city (Read story in the Weekend Edition)