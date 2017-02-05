Monday night at the Pat Burns Arena on the campus of Stanstead College, the North Country Falcons will take on the Stanstead Spartans Prep Team on Border Spirit Night.

The Border Minor Hockey Program will be fundraising at the game, with all the proceeds from the door and the 50/50 raffle going to Border program. During the first intermission there will be a mini hockey game featuring the Border Jets. The second intermission will feature contests between students from North Country and Stanstead.

All students from North Country and Stanstead get in for free, as do Border Jets and Kingdom Ice Cats hockey players that wear their jerseys. There will also be helmet stickers that honor the memory of the late Joe Queenin available for players at the door.