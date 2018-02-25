Braithwaite’s OT Buzzer-Beater Gives Rangers a 66-65 Win Over Montpelier on Senior Night

The Lake Region Rangers and Montpelier Solons engaged in a battle for the ages in the Rangers’ Senior Night game on Friday night.

The game had everything a Ranger fan could ask for. There was a little pageantry with the honoring of seniors Riley Urie and Liam Kennedy before the game, there was a gritty comeback by the home team, and of course there was the ending.

With .4 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Rangers down by two, Parker Perron sent an inbounds pass three quarters of the length of the court to Isiah Braithwaite who caught the ball, turned, and fired home the game-winning three pointer a fraction of a second before the final horn sounded ending the ball game with home team winning 66-65.

For the full story, see the Express on 2-26-18.