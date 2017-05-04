Brighton Adopts ATV Ordinance
Ed Barber
Thursday, May 4, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Brighton select board adopted an ATV ordinance on Wednesday evening. Survey results are still being reviewed, with almost 300 received at the town office. Over 200 respondents favored at least limited access to roads in the town that provide a corridor to the downtown area, as well as for connector trails. Over 60 respondents oppose opening roads; some wrote page length letters outlining their objections. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
