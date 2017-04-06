In Brighton- ATV Input Asked Of Voters And Landowners
NEWPORT, VT
If the town of Brighton is going to open roads to all terrain vehicles (ATV) traffic the selectboard wants to gauge community support. The board is drafting an ordinance at the same time as crafting a survey asking two questions.
As a result of the Community Visit series last fall task forces were established to address revitalizing downtown, developing recreational programs and opening connector roads to enhance ATV traffic. (Full story in the NDE Weekend Edition)
