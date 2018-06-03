Brown Throws Two-Hitter in the Rangers’ Win Over the Otters

BRANDON–Heading into their quarterfinal matchup with the third seeded Otter Valley Otters, the sixth ranked Lake Region Rangers did not have a lot to go on.

The two teams played vastly different schedules, so coach Shawn Perron was just going to have to put his best foot forward and go from there.

Turns out it was a good plan.

Parker Brown threw seven innings of two-hit ball, while striking out 12 batters to lead the Rangers past the Otters by the score of 5-1 and into the semifinals.

