Brownies And Daisies Focus On Community Service

There's a new Girl Scout troop in town. These Brownies and Daisies are raising funds for the Orleans food shelf and the Jones Memorial Library. The troop is based in the town of Barton but any young lady with a spirit toward community service, making friends and learning something new is invited to join. Enjoy their caroling on November 26th at a tree lighting ceremony in Orleans. The event starts at 5pm. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.