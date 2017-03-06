Brunette Set to Participate in Division III Indoor Championship
By:
Staff Reports
Monday, March 6, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
PLYMOUTH, N.H. – A sophomore on the Plymouth State University men’s track & field team has achieved national prominence and will represent his school at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics – the NCAA National Championships.
Sophomore Sam Brunnette (Newport, Vt./North Country Union) has earned a berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.
For more, see the Express on 3-7-17.
