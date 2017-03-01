Business Fined Over New Lights

Barrup Farms was issued a fine for not applying for a permit to install new lights at their Quarry Road business.

The Derby Selectboard decided to waive the $260 penalty. Rod Barrup told the selectboard Monday that he paid the $260 application fee, but isn’t keen on having to pay another $260.

Bob Kelley, Derby Town Administrator explained that the fee is doubled for anyone who applies for a permit after the fact. In defense, Barrup said he wasn’t aware that he needed a permit to simply change out old lighting.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “A light burns out you replace it.” (Read full story Thursday at the news- stand or E-edition)