Business Fined Over New Lights
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Barrup Farms was issued a fine for not applying for a permit to install new lights at their Quarry Road business.
The Derby Selectboard decided to waive the $260 penalty. Rod Barrup told the selectboard Monday that he paid the $260 application fee, but isn’t keen on having to pay another $260.
Bob Kelley, Derby Town Administrator explained that the fee is doubled for anyone who applies for a permit after the fact. In defense, Barrup said he wasn’t aware that he needed a permit to simply change out old lighting.
“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “A light burns out you replace it.” (Read full story Thursday at the news- stand or E-edition)
