Captive Elk Escape, State Violations Possible

State officials are following up on a report that multiple elk got out of their secured area in Derby Sunday. Lieutenant Walt Smith from the Derby State Police Barracks wrote in an email Tuesday that on Sunday several elk got out of the fenced area at the Cow Palace Restaurant. The Secretary of State’s Office lists Doug Nelson as the president of the corporation.

Nelson said Tuesday that he hopes they will return like they usually do.

“They’re herders and they’ve always come back,” he said. “We’ll see if they do or not.”

Nelsons asks that if anyone sees them not to chase them. (Read updated info in the Express today, Wednesday)