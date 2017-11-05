Capturing The Arora Borealis With Crayon

A life long interest in the aurora borealis started in 1961 when artist Richard Hodio saw the northern lights while his family vacationed in Vermont. The experience led him to the Yukon Territory as a teenager where he lived in a small village for two years studying this natural phenomenon. On Friday The 99 Gallery and Center in Newport hosted an open house featuring the artist and his crayon drawn artwork of the many aurora borealis' he has seen. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.