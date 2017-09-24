Car Accident Claims Lives of 2 Young Adults

Michelle J. Fenimore, 20, of Brownington, and Nicholas Carpenter, 18, of Coventry died in a car accident Friday night. Police say they were hit by a drunk driver.

At about 11:15 p.m. Croydon, New Hampshire Police responded to a multiple motor vehicle crash located on NH Route 10 (just south of River Road) in the Town of Croydon, NH. A 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kristin Lake, 22 of Sharon, Vermont was traveling northbound on NH Route 10. Fenimore was driving in the opposite direction with Carpenter as her passenger in a 2001 Volvo S80.

According to police Lake drifted into the southbound lane and Fenimore attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle but was unable to. Both vehicles collided in a head-on fashion. Airbags delayed in both cars, but police say that Fenimore and Carpenter were not wearing seatbelts, police say. Lake was wearing a seatbelt.

Fenimore and Carpenter suffered life-threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased by the office of the chief medical examiner at the scene.

Lake suffered minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for two counts of aggravated driving While Intoxicated, and negligent homicide. She was released on $50,000.00 personal recognizance to be arraigned in the Newport District Court in NH on October 3 at 8:15 a.m.