Castle: School Budgets

Sign Posts: March 2018

The Dynamics of Education Funding

By John Castle, NCSU Superintendent

Thank you! Thank you to the taxpayers across North Country Supervisory Union for your support of our FY19 budgets. All of our communities passed their local school budgets as well as the high school and junior high school budgets. In fact, across the state only five school budgets were defeated as of Town Meeting. (twenty school districts still have yet to vote) This is evidence that school boards worked hard to keep costs in check while ensuring they made responsible choices to support student learning. It is also evident that communities support their schools.

The Governor called for spending to be held to under 2.5%. Spending is projected to increase 1.5% overall and actual spending per-pupil to only increase 1%. Now the Governor is calling for a decrease of 40 million dollars to avoid any increase in the state-wide property tax rate. (Read full article in the Express Monday)