Caswell Bridge Closing Update Derby Line/ Holland

The Bridge on Caswell Ave (over I-91) will be closed from April 2nd until October, 2018. There will be a public information meeting at 6:00 PM on March 14th at the Derby Line Town Hall (located at 104 Main Street in Derby Line, VT).

Bridge 1 Detour - Clarification

The exit and on ramps to I-91 on either side of Bridge 1 will be used as part of the detour. These ramps will have one lane in each direction and there will be a signal placed within the median area of I-91 to connect the two. Vehicles traveling on Caswell Ave from Derby Line to Holland, and vice versa, can use the signalized intersection to travel through to either side.

Please note, left hand turns from I-91 on to these ramps are not allowed in either the southbound or northbound directions. Those traveling on I-91 southbound (from Canada) may not make left hand turns at the ramp’s signalized intersection. Vehicles traveling in this direction towards Holland may follow detour signs to Exit 28. Those traveling on I-91 northbound may not make left hand turns toward Derby Line. These vehicles may take Exit 28 on I-91 and follow detour signs along US Route 5 to Derby Line.

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember, it is against the law to use a hand held cell phone while driving.