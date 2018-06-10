Champions! Lake Region Defeats Lamoille 1-0 to Win First Baseball Title in School History

BURLINGTON–Where to even begin?

The pitching, the defense, the clutch hitting late?

The Sound of Music’s Maria Rainer would say, “Let’s start at the beginning. A very good place to start.”

In this case I think we will start at the end.

Late Saturday afternoon with the sixth seeded Lake Region Rangers holding on to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh over the top seeded Lamoille Lancers, Ranger pitcher Parker Brown went back out on the hill for his seventh inning of work.

The Lancers led off the frame with a single from Garrett Martin.

At that point Brown had seen enough.

Having already struck out twelve batters in the previous six innings Brown, whose teammates had dubbed “The Powerade Player of the Year”, took over.

With catcher Brady Perron laying down the signs, Brown proceeded to pick up strikeouts number thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen to secure the Division II Baseball Championship and the first baseball title in Lake Region’s history.

For more, see the Express on 6-11-18.