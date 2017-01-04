Charles Elliott Steps Down From Newport Planning Commission
ED BARBER
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
In late December long time Planning Commission member and chair Charles Elliott submitted his resignation from the board. Elliott has served for 25 and a half years, including more recently on the Historical Preservation Commission as well. Elliott will continue as zoning administrator for the new few years, and is focused on completing project to support the redevelopment of downtown Newport. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
