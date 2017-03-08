Chenette Wins Council Seat: Vincent and Morrissette Resign

Former alderman Denis Chenette has been elected to the Newport City Council, tabulating the second most votes to win one of two open seats. He narrowly beat Jacques Roberge with 277 votes against 253 for the incumbent. Steven Vincent received the most votes with 330, but in a surprise move both Vincent and council president Neil Morrissette tendered their resignations following the 99th annual meeting. Their identically typed letters stated they could no longer serve on the council "under the present circumstances." Read more in the Newport Daily Express.