Children's Parade In Newport Draws Hundreds
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, May 4, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Thursday morning was a perfect day for a parade and Building Bright Futures accommodated by recruiting 550 volunteers to march down Main Street in Newport to Gardner Park. North Country Supervisory Union, Head Start, Northeast Kingdom Human Services and Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, the Department of Health, and numerous child care centers and kindergartens joined the parade. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
