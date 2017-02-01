Chris Miller Selected As North Country Union High School's Principal
After a one year hiatus the North Country Union High School has hired a new principal, Chris Miller of East Hardwick. Following the announcement by former principal Bill Rivard of his intent to retire in the spring of 2015 the school board initiated a search. At the late date only a few candidates applied, with two of three finalists eventually withdrawing from consideration. The search was placed on hold until this past December and a triumvirate of administrators shared leadership responsibilities. One of the administrators, the Director of Special Services Jessica Puckett was also a finalist for the principal position. The decision was made Tuesday evening following a tour of the school, an opportunity to meet with teachers, parents and students, and a lengthy executive session. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
