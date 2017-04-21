City Council Endorses Community Visit
Friday, April 21, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City council voted Monday to participate in the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) community visit program following a presentation by Executive Director Paul Costello and assistant Jenna Koloski. The program was endorsed by several people at the council meeting on Monday evening.
The Brighton community participated in the program last fall with success. The process is driven by community members under the guidance of VCRD.
