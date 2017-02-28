City May Sell Unused Lot

A corner lot on Union and Sloan Street belongs to the City of Newport. Neighboring property owners at Newport Auto Works are interested in purchasing the 1/3 acre lot to expand their building. Business owner Tom Gray said with the expansion parts that are stored outside in trailers can be moved inside. The storage trailers will be removed from the site if the city sells the property. It is appraised at $28,700 and is located in a commercial zone. The sale of this asset must be approved by city voters at a special meeting. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.