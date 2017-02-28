City Names Advisors To Provide Development Options For Failed EB 5 Plans
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City Council has awarded a contract to Burke and White to provide a comprehensive review of options to develop downtown Newport. The goal is for Burke and White to assist the city with pre-development support or planning activities to help address the “distressed downtown in the wake of what is now commonly known as the EB-5 failure.” On Monday evening the council voted to accept a recommendation to hire Burke and White. (Read full story Wednesday)
