Cleaning Up Lake Memphremagog

Watershed Coordinator Ben Copans presented a tactical basin plan to reduce phosphorus runoff into the Lake Memphremagog watershed. Over the next five years Copans plans to reduce the level of phosphorus in Lake Memphremagog from 17.6 parts per billion to 14. The goal is to work with different sectors including commercial, agricultural, forestry, waterfront owners and other to meet targets to reduce phosphorus. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.