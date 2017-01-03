Cold Dip For A Good Cause

The 13th annual Lake Willoughby Dip fundraiser for the American Cancer Society went off without a hitch despite the lack of ice. The 50 or so participants had to wade 100 feet from the beach where the water is deep enough to dunk into. And in they went with dozens of family and friends cheering them on, this past Sunday in Westmore. The fundraiser was started by Fred Laferriere after his brother passed away from cancer. Over $100,000 has been raised by this event said Hillary Casillas, the New England director for Relay for LIfe.