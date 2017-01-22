Community Discusses Region’s Addiction Problems
Community members and leaders came together at the Gateway Center in Newport Saturday to discuss the region’s growing addiction issues. It was part one of a two-part series, Conversations of Hope - Facing Addictions in the Northeast Kingdom. The second part will be at North Country Union High School Monday, January 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Rotary Club of Newport provided a grant to fund the event.
