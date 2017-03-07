Community Rallies Around Family After Fire

A Westmore family lost everything they own after a fire destroyed their home Saturday evening. Now the community is coming together to help.

“Every time I close my eyes or I am not distracted by somebody, my mind goes to each and every room in my house,” said Michele Wildflower who lived in the home with Ray Pike, and daughter Isabel. “What I lost; how I can’t replace it and what it meant to me. No one was injured in the fire and the dogs were able to get out as well. (Read story Tuesday)